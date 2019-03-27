Spend All Your Money At This Luxury Label That Has Designed Costumes For Angelina Jolie

Look like a star with couture from this designer-duo's label. Shruti and Mangesh Mahadev, two internationally-acclaimed fashion designers from Pune have created their label Shruti Mangaaysh that adds elegance and class to your looks. Located inside a bungalow on Prabhat Road, the design studio seems to have come straight out of Pinterest. Firstly, this label keeps launching high-end collection throughout the year. We absolutely love the fact the all the fashion weeks and events showcase some or the other collection, their latest one being Rihanna. The brand had also designed costumes for Angelina Jolie and others from the Hollywood film, The Mighty Heart. Both men and women can experience sheer bliss and luxury while donning their outfits. Be it handcrafted Banarasi pure silk sarees or embellished lehengas, linen shirts with handwork to kurtas with intricate floral thread embroidery, find all kinds of outfits that will add sparkle to your look. We are suckers for their saree collection, which comes with rich handwork and is purely handloom. You can also customise fancy suits and lehengas as well as Indo-Western casuals such as brocade pants, printed shirts and evening gowns among others. Before visiting the store or booking a personal-styling appointment with the friendly duo, you can check out their designs on their official website and social media handles. The label is no alien to pop-ups and exhibits and offers attractive discounts and deals on their merchandise. We guarantee that once you step inside the studio you would want to spend all your money here. Picture credits: Official FB page of the brand