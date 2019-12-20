We Can't Get Enough Of This Homegrown Designer's Apparel

Having studied designing from Pune’s SID, Siddharth Laal is a Pune man who has worked in the fashion industry since like forever. Having taken inspiration from his work in the past from brands such as Armani, Manish Malhotra and others, Laal has now stuck out with a label under his own name. Having studied fashion out of his passion, Siddharth Laal is a name that a handful of Punekars were aware of. This was because Laal carried out his designing through only his Instagram page until recently when he launched a boutique in Koregaon Park. The boutique is located near Uncle’s Chinese in lane seven. A tastefully designed store, it is very minimal yet leaves an impression quite like the designs that they have. There are very few pieces put on display and since they believe in keeping their collection limited. However the ones on display are more than enough to give you an idea of what you can expect from them. Currently, the store is only dedicated to men’s clothing and you will find apparel suitable for everyday as well as occasion available with them. They also do some really fab groom’s wear, for all kinds of grooms. You will find bandis (the jackets you guys!), sherwanis, Jodhpuris and may other styles. If you are a part of the groom’s squad, you will find designs that are suitable for that as well. When it comes to designing such apparel, Laal's team always tries to gauge what exactly you are looking for and make it a team effort where you are involved at each and every step. To ensure that the best of fabrics are utilised, Laal himself picks up the materials from various places across the country. However, the material is not just restricted to India but also comes from across the world. If you are in dire need of a fabulous suit, you can get one made with fine Italian fabrics. Along with grooms wear and formal wear, the studio also has a large collection of casual wear as well. You will find some uber cool shirts and leather jackets. The prices of the shirts starts at INR 2,500. For obvious reasons, the studio helps with styling as well. Since Laal himself handles everything at the store, he is always present over there and is more than happy to give tips about dressing.