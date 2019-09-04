Drop By For Some Yum Cocktails & Desserts At This Outlet In Koregaon Park

Botequim is a rooftop place in Koregaon Park. With minimalistic decor and just perfect lighting, there is no way better to flush out the week's tensions than with some icy drinks, good food and some chill time with your squad at Botequim. Now coming to the Favourite part - Drinks! They have almost 12-15 varieties in craft beer which include imported beers as well. They also have varied signature cocktails. The food menu is very interesting as they have some really different food items to offer. They offer Salads, Burgers, Bar bites, One Bowl Meals, Skewers and Desserts. Enjoy the weather at this perfect rooftop place on your next free time.