Hop, Skip, Jump: Pune's Got Its 1st Trampoline Park & It's For Adults

You are never too old to have fun. Take some time off your hectic schedule and prance around like a kid at Pune's first ever trampoline park for adults. Yes, you heard it right. This huge trampoline park is exclusively built for adults. What are you waiting for? Hop, skip and jump, and visit Sky Jumper Trampoline Park in Creaticity Mall in Shastrinagar, Yerawada where you can experience loads of fun and frolic. Once you are here, you will notice that the place is beautifully done-up with bright hues of yellows, greens and blues. Also, there are plenty of square and rectangular blocks of trampolines to jump around on. You may want to unwind with a bit of activity or simply chill with your gang in their foam pit. We loved diving into the pit the most! Unleash the inner Tarzan in you and swing around like a monkey! Also, with the help of the staff, you can learn different tricks and stunts. We are pretty sure, you will be super hungry post this session. Worry not! There's a Sky lounge which serves amazing food and beverages. Hog on shakes, finger-food, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and desserts. Shell out INR 550 during the weekdays and INR 650 during the weekends and experience an hour of unlimited fun, frolic and happiness. If you wish to spend longer than an hour, they have passes for different durations including an all-day pass. The timings are different for each day. We recommend you inquire about it before visiting. We guarantee your Instagram and Snapchat feed will be full of clips and shots of these fun moments! Picture Credits: Official FB Handle of the Brand