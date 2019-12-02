Drop By This Lounge When In City Tower!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Slounge - Lemon Tree Hotel

Hinjewadi, Pune
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Lemon Tree Hotel, P-4, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Phase 1, Hinjawadi, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Super elegant bar, separate smoking rooms, comfortable interiors, a wide range of free-flowing spirits, cocktails, drinks or mocktails and some delicious finger-licking, bar food.  Sounds interesting. Yeah, it is. And very tasty too.  In food, we tried:  Hot 'n' Spicy Peanut Chakna - one of the best bar snack version of the humble peanuts. Superb preparation.  Lahori Murg tikka - the succulent and well marinated tandoori Murg tikka served on a hot griddle and over a bed of spiced/masala boiled sweet corn kernels.  Sarson Mahi tikka - a local freshwater salmon prepared diligently by the chefs. Great taste.  Puneri besan and Kothmir bars - at different yet super tasty take on the humble kothmir wadi. Must try at this place.  Veg dumplings - the deep-fried veg dumplings, perfectly seasoned, tossed in oriental sauces, goes best with the cocktails here.  Masala crisp - make your own chakhna. The tray serves a couple of papad rolls, salsa dip, humble shev, and plain murmura. With that one can make a salsa masala papad, salsa bhel Or anything else one can wildly imagine. Loved the way they presented it.  This food/snacks was to complement our Cocktails:  B52 - a layered cocktail shot of coffee liqueur, Irish cream and orange liqueur. Just wonderful.  Bloodymary (with guava twist) - this was the bar man's twist to the traditional bloody mary cocktail. Instead of tomato juice, he used guava juice. And the result, you have a 'Guava Mary'. Pretty amazing in taste.  Loved Slounge at Lemon Tree Premier for its relaxed vibe, amazing service and brilliant food & drink preparations.

What Could Be Better?

Food options

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

Lounges

Slounge - Lemon Tree Hotel

Hinjewadi, Pune
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Lemon Tree Hotel, P-4, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Phase 1, Hinjawadi, Pune

image-map-default