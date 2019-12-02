Drop By This Lounge When In City Tower!

Super elegant bar, separate smoking rooms, comfortable interiors, a wide range of free-flowing spirits, cocktails, drinks or mocktails and some delicious finger-licking, bar food. Sounds interesting. Yeah, it is. And very tasty too. In food, we tried: Hot 'n' Spicy Peanut Chakna - one of the best bar snack version of the humble peanuts. Superb preparation. Lahori Murg tikka - the succulent and well marinated tandoori Murg tikka served on a hot griddle and over a bed of spiced/masala boiled sweet corn kernels. Sarson Mahi tikka - a local freshwater salmon prepared diligently by the chefs. Great taste. Puneri besan and Kothmir bars - at different yet super tasty take on the humble kothmir wadi. Must try at this place. Veg dumplings - the deep-fried veg dumplings, perfectly seasoned, tossed in oriental sauces, goes best with the cocktails here. Masala crisp - make your own chakhna. The tray serves a couple of papad rolls, salsa dip, humble shev, and plain murmura. With that one can make a salsa masala papad, salsa bhel Or anything else one can wildly imagine. Loved the way they presented it. This food/snacks was to complement our Cocktails: B52 - a layered cocktail shot of coffee liqueur, Irish cream and orange liqueur. Just wonderful. Bloodymary (with guava twist) - this was the bar man's twist to the traditional bloody mary cocktail. Instead of tomato juice, he used guava juice. And the result, you have a 'Guava Mary'. Pretty amazing in taste. Loved Slounge at Lemon Tree Premier for its relaxed vibe, amazing service and brilliant food & drink preparations.