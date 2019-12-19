Stay Fresh With Shaved-Ice Desserts From Taiwan & The Philippines At This Cafe

Located in Bibwewadi, Snow Cafe is Pune's first gourmet dessert cafe where you can beat the scorching heat with one-of-a-kind gourmet ice desserts. If you are wondering what is so different about this dessert parlour, then you are going to jump out of joy.

From Taiwanese bubble tea to cheesy tea, Taiwan snow ice to Filipino Halo Halo, this place serves excellent Asian desserts. We chilled (pun intended) at the cafe and could not have enough of their desserts. We tried the mango and musk Taiwan snow ice and the traditional halo halo, which you can customise.

The Taiwan snow ice is a firangi counterpart of a gola in a plate, although it's different in many ways. The flavoured ice blocks are crushed in the special machine and are adorned with cubes of jelly and bubble tea. Do not give a miss to this dish, especially the mango and musk melon flavour, as they are season's special and come with a portion of chopped fresh fruits. For INR 100 (regular size), you can have a chunk of chilled snow ice and beat the summer blues.

Moving towards the halo halo, it is a Filipino dessert with layers of ice cream, jelly, coconut, bubble tea and cream. While the classic one starts at INR 190, we went for the traditional one, where you have the option to customise. The portion is filling and coconut flavour adds to the taste. Other then that, they also serve fruit sandwiches, protein fruit shakes and milk bubble teas, cheesy tea in different flavours.

Not just that, while you are here, grab a bite or two and order their spicy Singapore noodles, offered in seven kinds of stir fry sauces. They also have sandwiches in chocolate, fruit, cheese chocolate fillings as well as Maggi. There is seating atop the counter as well as an outdoor seating, which has pretty lightt decor and patio furniture. A cutesy parlour, we recommend we come with your gang to taste Asian snow ice.

As the season changes, Snow Cafe's menu will also change. Their idea is to give you a taste of different Asian desserts. So you'll keep seeing a lot more on the menu.