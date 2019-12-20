This Trendy Ethnic Brand At SGS Mall Will Get You Wedding Ready

Who doesn’t like dressing up in beautiful ethnic wear? Especially if they are slightly pocket friendly and unique. Soch as a brand has always delivered high class ethnic designs at affordable rates. The outlet at SGS has a great collection of all your wedding wear essentials. As soon as you’ll enter this brightly lit store, you will see racks and racks full of kurtas, sarees and skirts. Their store is divided in sections from formal, traditional, casual wear and even fancy. You can pick from cotton, nylon, silk and even chikankari kurtas - all available in different colour, cut and design.

We loved their collection of casual kurtas starting at INR 700. They have some really good pieces available in subtle colours that are great for work wear. They are made of organic cotton and are super comfortable and breathable. For something more fancy, we suggest you check out their collection of saree starting at INR 1500. You will find beautiful ready to wear sarees also where in all you have to do is put on a skirt and it has a dupatta attached to it making it look like a saree. You can also opt for their info western ghagras that come in different designs and styles starting at INR 1500.