Customised Flip Flops At Affordable Rates: What Else Could We Ask For?

Flip flops are so underrated even though we all own a pair. Whether you're looking for a pair that you can wear on a holiday, or just want to be comfortable wearing one at home. We've found a brand that customises flip flops, so you're never out of style.

Sole Threads was launched in 2012 by Aura International as an online venture for people to submit, discover and buy a range of unique designs. The footwear has an edgy and unique feel to it because of the process they go through. Their footwear reflects international quality and great comfort as the philosophy behind creating Sole Threads was to satisfy their fashion forward consumers with affordable rates.

Sole Threads specialises in comfortable flip flops and sandals. The best part? You can get yourself a customised one too. Just choose your pattern, style and material and you can have your very own personalised sandal starting at INR 700. We love their collection of slip-ons for women that are great for daily wear and start at only INR 500. These slip-ons are available in various pop colours that make them a great fit for any occasion. For the men, you are looking for casual slippers then check out their basic range for easy going and maintainable flip flops for INR 450.

