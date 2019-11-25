New At Travelling Alone? Tackle These Solo Trips From Pune Every Weekend

Filled with breathtaking views of the surrounding fresh and green forests, valleys and mountain ranges of the Western ghats , Wai is one of the most scenic places, with pleasant and fresh air, lush greenery with nature wildlife, a perfect place to unwind and reconnect with nature. You can travel by a direct bus or car. It is also a historic destination, known as the Kashi of the south. Hike up the famous Pratapgad and get to know the famed stories of the meeting that happened between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan. The chilling stories of bravery, guerilla tactics and heroism are sure to fill your heart with pride with a chill down the spine. Take blessing at the Dholya Ganpati, the village deity and other pristine temples on the Ganpati ghat. Watching scores of fertile lands, lush green crops swaying with the wind, golden sun rays kissing the crops is a sight to behold. Have food at the local khanawal or nearby restaurants to enjoy the typical Konkani food.