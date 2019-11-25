Travelling solo has its perks. You get to do all the things you want, instead of tending to someone else’s whims. Plus, it’s a great way to get to know yourself, meet fellow travellers and simply explore. Pune’s location allows it to be in close proximity to some beautiful destinations where you can go camping, trekking, eating and have the kind of solo trip you want.
New At Travelling Alone? Tackle These Solo Trips From Pune Every Weekend
Mumbai
Travelling to Bombay or Mumbai is a different experience in itself. You can travel by car, bus or train and both of them can give you pleasant views of the green carpets, mountain tops and valleys. Shop cheap jewellery, clothes, footwear on Hill Road, Colaba, Bandra and other Western sides. Visit the art galleries, museums, Gateway Of India and other historical monuments. Eat at the khau gallis and some iconic and legendary cafes and restaurants like Cafe Mondegar, Leopold, Gomantak, Gajalee, The Taj and a lot more places. Don’t forget to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple, Haji Ali Mosque and Mount Mary Church.
Aurangabad
Known for its rich heritage and cultural diversity and prosperity, it is indeed the historical city of Maharashtra. You can take a bus, car or train to watch this beautiful city. A must visit is the Bibi Ka Maqbara built by Aurangzeb, a replica of the famous Taj Mahal of Agra. The Ajanta and Ellora caves, the Chini Mahal, Tomb of Aurangzeb, Alamgir Dargah, Nizamshahi Mahal are one of the top places you must be paying a site to. Very close to Aurangabad, Daulatabad is another place full of historical enchanters like the fort, Chand Minar with other places. Sunheri Mahal, Ramkrishna Mission, Naukonda palace are other sightseeing locations. Have the Mughlai kebab, mawa jalebi, paya, naankhaliya, sheermal and other Tughlaq cuisines in the local restaurants.
Nashik
One of the most ancient cities in Maharashtra, the city has managed to maintain its old cultural and traditional essences well alive in its lanes. Established along the banks of river Godavari, there are centuries old carved temples telling the age old stories and tales, holding a significant place in the Hindu Mythology. The lanes will give you a slice of a typical Maharashtrian or a Marathi culture in everything; the clothing, jewellery, hairstyle, food, lifestyle and even the housing conditions. You can enjoy a good stroll in these by lanes. Do dip your legs in the refreshing Godavari river. On the completely modern side though, lies the famous, well-renowned Sula Vineyards, a reputed vine brand in India. You must go to watch the way this fine vine is made. The Sula fest is the best time to visit this place as it had varieties to offer.
Wai
Filled with breathtaking views of the surrounding fresh and green forests, valleys and mountain ranges of the Western ghats , Wai is one of the most scenic places, with pleasant and fresh air, lush greenery with nature wildlife, a perfect place to unwind and reconnect with nature. You can travel by a direct bus or car. It is also a historic destination, known as the Kashi of the south. Hike up the famous Pratapgad and get to know the famed stories of the meeting that happened between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan. The chilling stories of bravery, guerilla tactics and heroism are sure to fill your heart with pride with a chill down the spine. Take blessing at the Dholya Ganpati, the village deity and other pristine temples on the Ganpati ghat. Watching scores of fertile lands, lush green crops swaying with the wind, golden sun rays kissing the crops is a sight to behold. Have food at the local khanawal or nearby restaurants to enjoy the typical Konkani food.
Karnala
A perfect place if you enjoy the panoramic view of the endless flora, chirping birds, mountain ranges, valleys waterfalls flowing down the steep ridges and the clouds with the mist floating on them; indeed a sight to behold. Hike up the Karnala fort to get a slice of history. Watch the colourful, rare, endangered and varied species of birds in the Karnala Bird Sanctuary of 12.11 sq.km. It is a home to 222 species out of which 161 are residents while others are migratory birds. If you are lucky enough, you can also spot a leopard, which is rare like a blue moon. There are local food items which are really yummy and hygienic. Panvel is very close, so that can be an option for eating out.
