Enjoy Delicious Seafood & Authentic Goan Dishes At Vernekar's

Vernekars Goan Fish Curry; For some fantastic seafood, Punekars need not travel all the way west to Goa anymore, but just visit this amazing small joint in west Pune, at Kothrud. This restaurant, which runs in the setback of a building brings some fantastic Goan style fish fries and curries to us. A lot has already been said about this place. the Surmai fry Thali, Prawns curry with rice, Prawns tawa, and Rawa fry, Chonak fry, Bangda fry, and the famous Goan dessert Bebinca Overall, I will strongly recommend this place for all fish lovers.