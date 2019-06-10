South African Food Comes To Pune, Thanks To Lekker Chow

Lekker Chow offers some delectable and authentic Bunny Chows and other Quick Bites from the South African food scenes. Bunny Chow is basically a South African speciality invented by Indians. Concept- A hollow loaf of bread was filled with a stew of different kinds which made it easier to carry to work back in 1940s while Lekker means something good and pleasant in an African language. Hence, Lekker Chow is the apt name for the place. Ambience- Although the place is small, it's beautifully done with some South African Safari Pics, wall arts and souvenirs. It does give you your own sweet African feel. The pics framed on the wall are actually clicked by the owner himself. Loved the way they have added a personal touch to it. Food- Appetizer and beverage- We started with a Lemon Ice Tea which was quite refreshing. It was followed by Hassel Back Potatoes which were non-spicy, cheesy, and delicate but a little low on salt and pepper too. Bunny Chow - For the chows, they have enormous options to choose from and also offer them in 2 sizes. I had a mini Three Layer Hummus Chow and a regular sized Durban Curry Mix Veg Chow. Both were mind-blowing, latter being super hot and spicy. That's the way I like my food and so it was a perfect choice for me. I absolutely loved the concept and the flavour they had to offer for our taste buds. Distinct yet familiar taste at the same time. About the prices, these have been set up really low offering these specialities for as low as 40 bucks. Dessert - We ended our course by a luscious Malva Pudding which had a spongy caramelized texture. A cream sauce was poured over it while the pudding hot, and it was then served with custard on top of it. Overall : Opened in Global Business Hub, Kharadi recently, do try this place out and please your palate with something unexplored. It's pocket-friendly and definitely worth trying out.