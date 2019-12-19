Pongal, Rassam & More: Gorge On Tamilian Delights For As Low As INR 20

This South Indian Canteen is a hidden gem that serves super-delicious and authentic food. On one of our trips to Rastapeth, we stumbled across this age-old eatery that serves super delicious Tamilian delicacies for super affordable rates. Going by the name South Indian Urban Co-operative Hostel Society, this eatery in Rastapeth is everyone's favourite. Also popularly known as South Indian Canteen, it serves authentic breakfast delicacies such as idli, medu vada, ghee roast dosa starting at INR 20 only. Under INR 60, you can have a fulfilling breakfast of idli, vada and pongal. Made in pure ghee, their pongal and ghee roast dosa are to die for. If you want to try these, we recommend you to visit the place between 7 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 9.30 PM as they do not serve the snacks during day time. If in mood for a proper lunch, you must try their regular meals. For just INR 100, you can gorge on this unlimited thali that has roti, dry vegetable, avial, southern gravy, pappadum, rassam and sambhar. Did you know every third Sunday of the month is their feast day? The elaborate feast consists of several Tamilian delights. The food reminded us of authentic home-style Tamilian cooking. The sambhar took all trophy as it was authentic, aromatic and extremely delicious. Picture Credits: Team LBB