This Outlet Is A Paradise For All South Indian Lovers!

The Sambar is pure nostalgia! The sambar here takes me back to traditional meals served at Udupi Srikrishna matha. The Udupi Matha feeds tens of thousands each day for free and yet they get their Sambar flavours just about right. Magic of devotion I guess. In retrospect, the sambar taste is no biggie probably for others who have been here, but the Krishna-connection made it ultra special. Something money can’t possibly buy. I had the Ghee Masala Dosa. They didn’t skimp out on the ghee. The Onion potato bhaji is super-moist and not dry. The Dosa itself isn’t very heavy.