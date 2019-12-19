South Lagoon: A Paradise For All South Indian Food Lovers!

South Lagoon transports one to God’s own Country, Kerala. Let me say that this restaurant is only for people who love Authentic Kerala or Chettinad food or Mangalorean food. Recently we ventured out to try out this place that is tucked away in the busy city of Viman Nagar. We wanted to try out their Thali. So we tried their South Lagoon Special Grand Non-Veg Thali that had two chicken curries, two mutton curries, Appam, Idiyappam, paratha, rice, buttermilk, Rasam, Sambhar, Papad, Payasam, and one veg semi-dry okra dish made with coconut called as Thoran, a small piece of fish fry. Food taste was no doubt good and we loved it. Appam was soft & just melted in the mouth. I also liked the string hoppers. It paired well with the curries. Delicious food I must say. Everything was just perfect!