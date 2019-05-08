Spaghetti With Assorted Veggies & Ricotta Cheese At This Restaurant In Baner

Spaghetti with summer veggies and ricotta :(4.5/5) This one is must try. The assorted veggies were broccoli and zucchini. It had olives as well and was garnished with parsley. The ricotta cheese went perfect with the spaghetti. Would highly recommend people to head over to Flying Duck Co. and try this dish!

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae

