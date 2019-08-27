Spend A Groovy Saturday Night At Makaza

Makaza as groovy as its name, the place will blow you with its alfresco as well as inside area. The place is partitioned into rooftop and inside dance floor. And Yes, Separate bar counters, so put in your party shoes and groove with Makaza! Electrifying Mocktails:- All the mocktails are dazzling and vitalising. The Blossom Pink passion Makaza lust It’s got to be Makaza All of them were good. Try your luck with anyone. Food:- Greek Feta tossed salad Exotica Toss Pizza Naga Panner Shanghai Chilli Paneer Chips of squid Latin Fungi Fandidos See, how many cuisines and new types of dishes this place have. Well if you don’t want to go for anything firangi or you don’t know what it’s is. Go for pizza and chilli Panner they were amazing! Desserts:- Tiramisu:- Loved it. I couldn’t find good tiramisu for long, my search had ended. I love Makaza - well after this desert I do love the Makaza. Worth trying this one. Cheers 🥂 and Boun Appetito!