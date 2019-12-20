Love Spicy Food? Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Misal Pav!

Fast Food Restaurants

Nevale Misal

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune
4.0

Opp. Alamgir Shahi Majid, Chinchwad Gaon, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

I tried misal pav at Newale misal. At first, misal tasted sweet but gradually it became spicy as we go on eating. Rassa (gravy), they serve is very spicy. Not for a person who can’t eat spicy food. I finished misal in 5 minutes. Only recommended to people who like spicy food. Must visit place for misal lovers. Amid spiciest misal in the town.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

