Grab All Kinds Of Stationery Essentials At These Stores On F.C. Road

Ferguson peeps, we know you need a lot of things for this academic year. From notebooks to pens and from loose sheets to photocopied notes and more. But if you have been wondering where to get all this from, fret not. We have found a number of stationery stores that have got you covered for all your stationery needs.

Premier Stationery & Printing

Get your hands on some notebooks, pens, fullscapes and much more from Premier Stationery & Printing. The store is a rather simple one and has all kinds of basic stationery products. The best part is, they do bulk photocopies (above 100 pages) at INR 40 paise per page.

Laxmi Villas, 926, Near Dindyal Hospital, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Kamdhenu Xerox & Stationery

Another simple store, Kamdhenu Xerox & Stationery offers a good range of basic stationery products.You will find folders, calculators, markers and much more available with them. They also provide basic colour printouts. 

Karnik Heritage, Shop 6, Near Hotel Rupali, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Mamta Variety & Stationery

Are you a fan of stickers? Get your hands on some really cool and bling ones at Mamta Variety & Stationery. The store has a number of planners, folders, pens and more. They also have a few grocery items along with basic cosmetics.

Nirankar Apartment, 1133/5, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Pramod Xerox Service

Majorly a xerox service centre, Pramod Xerox has all your basic stationery. Adding to that, they also provide services such as binding, lamination, colour printing and more. They also have other college essentials such as water bottles, compasses, etc. 

Asmani Plaza, 1248, Near Sun Shopee, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Navrang Stationery

Opposite Hotel Roopali, you will find Navrang Stationery. The store has a good collection of everyday use stationery. You will find notebooks, papers, pens and much more. They also offer photocopy services.

917/22, Opp. Hotel Roopali, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Pooja Copiers And Stationery

Majorly providing photocopy services, Pooja Copiers also has stationery. You will find full-scape papers, pens, pencils, notebooks and much more at affordable prices. They also provide lamination services. 

Sadashiv Apartment, 1145, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Kartik Enterprises

Get your hands on some good folders, files, papers, drawing sheets and much more at Kartik Enterprises. The store has a good collection of all your academic needs apart from books. But, you can find notebooks. 

Arjun Business Corner, 1142, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

New Maharashtra Trading Company

From stationery to cosmetics, New Maharashtra Trading Company has got it all. The simple store has a large variety of pens, markers, highlighters and much more. You will also find stationery for kids available over here.

Asmani Plaza, 1248-A, Near Goodluck Cafe, Shivajinagar, Pune

Jalaram Xerox & Stationery

Need a lamination done? Or want to get your report bound? Jalaram Xerox & Stationery does that for you. You can also find basic stationery such as pens, notebooks files and much more.

Mantri House, 929, Opp. Nandadeep Hospital, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Star Computer

Don’t go by the name, Star Computer sells a number of stationery items at affordable prices. You will also find computer related accessories such as mouses, keypads, mouse-pads, etc. 

Shop 5, Opp. Dindayal Hospital, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

