Check Into These 5 Staycation Spots Near Pune To Get Away From The City

Tucked in the foothills of the Sahyadri Mountains, this beautiful resort will surely take your breath away. With over 200 rooms, Discover Resort offers many activities in and around the premise. Dip into their pool or have a fun evening in their games room. If you are looking for some relaxation then check out their spa. They have some really cool packages. The price of the rooms vary according to the season so make sure you check with the resort before visiting.

