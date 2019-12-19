Calling Out The Dulha & His Squad: This Store Will Ensure Y'all Are Dressed To Impress

Whether you are the one who's about to be a dulha or a part of his squad. A good outfit on the big day is definitely going to take you a long way. We have found Stile in Sadashiv Peth that is just the store for you. Located near the junction of Sadashiv Peth and Laxmi Road, you will find Stile on the first floor of Mulay Chambers. The store, which is humongous also has a vast collection of men's ethnic apparel. The best part is, the store makes everything on their own. Thus, whatever you see on display are in fact, only samples. You can choose from these designs or provide them with a design of your choice. The store currently is only making men's apparel. You will find Indian, Indo-Western and western outfits. Along with outfits, they have accessories such as different styles of phetas, pagdis, cufflinks, sarpech, designer shawls to go with your sherwanis. They also have a large number of lapel pins, malas and other things. The store has some brilliant fabrics in plains and even prints. You will find fabrics such as cotton, linen, silk, brocade silk and other such materials. They use all such materials to create some really beautiful pieces. You could choose the fabrics and the design you want it to be made in. Within 20 days, they will provide you with the outfit. If you liked the readymade pieces, after basic alterations, it will be given to you in a week's time. If not something elaborate, you will also find simple pieces such as Nehru jackets and kurtas. They also have some really cool casual shirts in their collection. The prices of these shirts starts at INR 1500 whereas the prices for the ethnic wear starts at INR 9,000.