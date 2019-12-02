This Tailoring Store In Kalewadi Will Help You Create Your Dream Outfit

Are you bored of wearing the same old ready made designs? Are you ready to bring out your inner designer? Located in Kalewadi, Stitch n Style is a small apparel store that will surely help you bring your creations to life. Stitch n Style offers tailoring and designing services for women’s apparels. From blouses to kurtas, dresses, lehengas and much more - you can get it all done here. You can walk in with your own fabric and material and guide their in-house tailor with your ideas. He will then take your measurements and discuss the kind of cuts and fitting you want. The charge for their tailoring services varies on the clothes you are getting made. They charge you per meter and you can get a blouse stitched for less than INR 400.

You can also add sequin, zari or any other additional elements to your clothes just by asking the store to arrange them for you. Stitch and Style also offers half stitched options. Where in, you can choose from a selection of their designed kurtas, dresses and much more and get them stitched according to your wish. If you get a half-stitched salwar set, it will cost you approximately INR 800. They also have some options of ready made kurtas and duppatas that you can check out.