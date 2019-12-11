Run Here To Have Some Amazing Cheese Garlic Bread & Spicy Pizzas

Fast Food Restaurants

Thank God For Pizzas

Nigdi, Pune
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

ABC Junction, Shop 6, Near Akurdi Railway Station, Nigdi, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited Thank God For Pizzas, few days ago although it’s a delivery outlet it has 2-3 tables for sitting and enjoying the hot oven pizzas directly. I ordered - 1) Cheesy Garlic Bread - It was perfectly baked the and flavour of garlic was also not dominating it was perfect. 2) Spicy Veg Pizza - It was also awesome and spices were also great. 3) Paneer Makhani Pizza - It was not too spicy but a fusion of an Indian recipe. Overall rating-4.5/5

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

