Run Here To Have Some Amazing Cheese Garlic Bread & Spicy Pizzas

Visited Thank God For Pizzas, few days ago although it’s a delivery outlet it has 2-3 tables for sitting and enjoying the hot oven pizzas directly. I ordered - 1) Cheesy Garlic Bread - It was perfectly baked the and flavour of garlic was also not dominating it was perfect. 2) Spicy Veg Pizza - It was also awesome and spices were also great. 3) Paneer Makhani Pizza - It was not too spicy but a fusion of an Indian recipe. Overall rating-4.5/5