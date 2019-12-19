Iyengar Bakery Has Finally Set Its Foot In The City

With a lineage of more than 65 years, Iyengar Bakery of Bangalore has set its foot in Pune and we just can’t stop drooling. Stating that Iyengar is a brand and an iconic chain of freshly baked cookies and cakes is not an exaggeration at all. As I walk past the bakery, the smell of freshly baked Rava & Mava cakes and piping hot veg puffs fill me up with nostalgia and trust me, this is every foodies’ delight. This humble street corner bakery is now in Pune, currently with branches in Kothrud, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kharadi and many more. This bakery line has tested time for over a decade now and enjoy a loyal customer base. If you haven’t tasted their delicacies before, you definitely shouldn’t wait any longer and try it now but here is a pro tip for you, most of their stocks get sold out by 4 PM, so if you plan to visit, you know the timings now. The heritage of the Iyengar pastry shops is accepted to have begun by HS Thirumalachar, who hailed from Hassan. He built up the first Iyengar pastry shop named BB (Bengaluru Brothers) Bakery route in 1898, alongside his sibling. The USP of Iyengar bakeries is simple: fresh and high-quality products. Some of their best products include butter khara (savory), a variety of bread, puffs, buns, coconut biscuits and cakes. Their vegetable puffs, potato buns as well as desserts like the sugary sweet honey cakes and dilpasand (a sweet snack filled with coconut, dry fruits, and tutti frutti) are drool-worthy. Now, next time you visit this humble bakery do not forget to try their Rava cake and thank me later.