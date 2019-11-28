Strikingly Impressive Ambience To Yummy Food: Head Over To Roots 9!

I recently visited Roots 9 Kitchen & Bar along with a couple of my friends. It was a completely delightful experience. Coming to the ambience, it was utterly stunning! Every little corner had something unique to see. Honestly, this place would continue to charm us whenever we drop by with its lush green ambience and lovely seating area amidst the plants. So coming to the main deal which is the food of course. The menu here talks about Indian, continental and Asian cuisine. So we started with their signature cocktails which were crazy good. We had Elder Fizz which is by far my favourite and a must-try out here. Berry Margherita was also a good choice. We sipped on their mocktails 'No to G&T' and 'Magic Chameleon' as well. Liked the latter one a lot! To be honest, I never quite go for the salads and I was sceptical about ordering but then their Quinoa Rich Fibre Salad which was filled with green lettuce and green leaf oil was a heavenly vegan salad."The Roots" signature salad was beautifully plated, with a combination of 16 diverse ingredients along with cucumber fat and it was just the thing I wanted. The flavorful Lettuce Salad with Walnuts and Apple was a perfect mix of sweet, tangy, and crunchy tossed with apple cider vinegar. Would suggest this for health-conscious people. Coming to the starters, we had Zafrani Chicken Tikka which had rich tender flavorful chicken pieces and the taste was just scrumptious. ▶Multani Paneer Tikka consisted of soft paneer rolls stuffed with cheese and spices. This is highly recommended to all the vegans out there. It was scrumptious and cooked with perfection, well garnished! ▶Bread Ciabatta and Focaccia with Baba Ganoush-Baba Ganoush is a delicious Middle Eastern dip and tasted quite well with Bread Ciabatta and Focaccia. Sought of light snack you can say. ▶Mushroom Cappuccino Soup- Honestly something I tried for the first time. This was a quirky kinda starter quite thick and creamy. The taste was good enough. And then coming to the main course, we had plenty of options to relish on. From the mains, there was an assortment of Indian and continental dishes. We had the Black Rice in Thai curry, which had aromatic black rice with their signature green Thai curry and veggies. Then moving over, the rest of the dishes which we tried were Dal Makhani, Hyderabadi Kothmiri Chicken, Dum ka Murg, Hyderabadi Dum Biriyani and some more. These dishes were quite scrumptious. Everything in the main course was so fresh and savoury. There are few dishes which are so good at some places that spread from word of mouth and I heard about Chicken Roots Style and Risotto served here. We ordered it and I was in awe! It was cooked with perfection. Honestly, this deliciously Risotto Saffron Burnt Garlic Sauce dish was worth it and endlessly creamy as well as delicious. The Chicken Roots Style is something that one must try over here. The chicken was well marinated and served with tomato rice. In case you're looking to end your meal on a sweet, sweet note, don't think twice; go ahead and order Choco Lava With Icecream, Tiramisu, Creme Caramel, Baba Au Rhum and Baklava. Personally liked the Tiramisu a lot and it was made authentically in the Italian way and irresistible! Baklava is known for its subtle flavours, it is crisp, rich and yes, oh so sweet. Would recommend! So concluding, the staff over here were very courteous and the service was flawless. The chef had given us the descriptions of each dish. Honestly, each dish prepared by the chef aimed to provide a wholesome 'culinary experience'. Overall had a good experience and would love to visit again! The ambience here would brighten you up every time you drop by! 😌❤