Sip On Wine & Enjoy The View From The Hot Tub Of This Suite

Homestays

Royal Suites

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Inside Aamby Valley City, Ambavane, Lonavala, Maharashtra

    Thinking of finally popping the question? Make it memorable, take the weekend off and do it at this gorgeous property with a balcony hot tub, overlooking a valley. 

    What Makes It Awesome?

    Just about a couple of hours from Pune, Royal Suites at Aamby Valley in Lonavala is one of the finest example of a romantic getaway. From its location to its decor and facilities, Royal Suites will make you fall in love all  over again. The property, perched on a cliff, overlooks the spectacular green landscape of Aamby Valley. The rooms are as luxurious as it can get. Imagine polished wooden flooring, pastel drapes, a comfortable king-size bed and full-length windows that let in natural light. 

    But that's not all. We hear Royal Suites have a quaint balcony with a hot tub in it. The views from there are absolutely magical. Isn't that the perfect spot to finally pop the question?  

    What Could Be Better?

    The prices for a night at Royal Suites start at INR 18,000. We think it's a bit steep even during off-season. 

    Pro-Tip

    Must check out the spa and the wellness centre at Royal Suites. We hear they have offer great couple spa treatments.

