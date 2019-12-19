Sip On Wine & Enjoy The View From The Hot Tub Of This Suite

Just about a couple of hours from Pune, Royal Suites at Aamby Valley in Lonavala is one of the finest example of a romantic getaway. From its location to its decor and facilities, Royal Suites will make you fall in love all over again. The property, perched on a cliff, overlooks the spectacular green landscape of Aamby Valley. The rooms are as luxurious as it can get. Imagine polished wooden flooring, pastel drapes, a comfortable king-size bed and full-length windows that let in natural light.

But that's not all. We hear Royal Suites have a quaint balcony with a hot tub in it. The views from there are absolutely magical. Isn't that the perfect spot to finally pop the question?

