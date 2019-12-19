Imagine You're A Part Of Downton Abbey With A Visit To This Vintage Car Museum

Witness the class and style of the bygone era with beautiful, classic and evergreen cars at the Subhash Sanas Vintage Car Museum in Lulla Nagar. Started in 2009 by the son of Pune’s first mayor Mr. Subhash Sanas, the museum is paradise for all car fanatics.

Acknowledged by Queen Elizabeth II herself for its extensive collection of vintage cars of British origin, the museum's 20 cars are a must-see. The collection includes a number of classics such as Mercedes Benz 190D, which was manufactured during the years 1958 to 1959. There's also a 1956 model of the Fiat 1100. The museum also has one of the most iconic cars, the Dodge Kingsway Deluxe in red and it has a crazy design to it.

At the museum, you will also find the godfather of convertibles, the Morris Convertible, 1957. Along with these mid 1900 models, there are also cars which date to the pre-independence era. You can find the 1934 Austin model in red and blue. But, what really caught our attention was a vintage police car. You'e got to see the Dodge SW, 1951, which is a very interesting piece.

Apart from the cars, there are two vintage bikes in Sanas’ collection. The old and classic scooter Lambretta and the famous bike used by Rishi Kapoor in his movie Bobby, which the museum parades as the 'bobby bike'.

The best part of the museum is that this place does not charge an entry fee. And, it also allows you to take selfies and pictures with the collectibles.

Apart from collection of vintage cars, Sanas also takes up restoration and repair of classic cars. The museum also holds a few exhibitions throughout the year where they showcase the cars in different parts of the city.