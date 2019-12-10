Here's Where You Can Get Dresses On A Budget

You’ll find something summery and cool, for sure at Cupid in Koregaon Park. Located on North Main Road, there are a bunch of shops around that you can shop from. But, Cupid is stocked with all sizes and is very affordable too. Their dresses start at INR 800 and you get all the trendiest styles here. The best bit, you don’t have to look anywhere else for accessories. Cupid is well-stocked with belts and jewellery too, starting at INR 350.

