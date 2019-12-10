We love dresses! They're so comfortable, after all. You don't need to wear heavy denims in Pune's scorching summer or cover up too much in Pune's pleasant winters. Here's where you can find dresses on a budget in Pune.
Here's Where You Can Get Dresses On A Budget
Cupid
You’ll find something summery and cool, for sure at Cupid in Koregaon Park. Located on North Main Road, there are a bunch of shops around that you can shop from. But, Cupid is stocked with all sizes and is very affordable too. Their dresses start at INR 800 and you get all the trendiest styles here. The best bit, you don’t have to look anywhere else for accessories. Cupid is well-stocked with belts and jewellery too, starting at INR 350.
- Upwards: ₹ 350
Either Or
Pune’s oldest concept store, Either Or at Sohrab Hall has everything awesome and handcrafted. You’ll get minimalist, functional and cotton attire here. Last season, they had asymmetrical cotton dresses in quirky prints, boho dresses and a lot more. We can’t wait for their summer collection to arrive. You’ll easily score a funky dress for INR 1500.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Scarlett Boutique
From Camp’s Kumar Plaza, there’s no way you’re leaving empty-handed. You’ll find something worth your while here. Shop for strappy tops, skirts and also dresses. They’ve got a whole range of summer dresses that are perfect for an evening cocktail or a party. You’ll rarely find any casual outfits here, but you’ll look hot and be cool in the clothes here, all at once. The dresses here start at INR 800.
- Upwards: ₹ 800
Fashiana
Located in Wonderland in Camp, Fashiana is a label that does everything cotton. With a host of prints and different styles of cotton dresses, you will be spoilt for choice. Fashiana has simple cotton dresses starting at INR 700. You can style the dresses with a pair of sneakers or some sandals and you’ll be ready for brunch or a lovely summer day out.
- Upwards: ₹ 700
Colors Of Art
Based out of Baner, Colors Of Art or COA aims to offer organic fashion for all women. Their line of clothing is sustainable, chemical-free, super light and breathable. They have some cute and quirky dresses that’ll give you that casual look you’re aspiring for this summer. Shop for their dresses, which will set you back a little more than INR 1000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Fabulo
Find stores boring? Head to a fashion truck instead. Due to lack of permission to be able to move around, Fabulo is usually parked on Baner-Balewadi road, near Madras Cafe, behind Medipoint Hospital. But you can track the truck via their Facebook page. The collection is a mix of ethnic and western wear and you’ll find a lot of cool cotton dresses, synthetic ones in prints or solid colours and in other fabrics and styles. Most of their collection is priced under INR 999.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Hyper Store
Walk around FC Road for a summer haul. But if you’re not one to wander much, drop in Hyper Store that has tops, shorts and other items starting at INR 200. We like the dresses they had and because almost all are casual, you’ll get something that you could wear everyday under INR 500.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
XOXO
Most of their stock comes from Thailand, Bangkok! The best part about the store is that they usually have just one piece for every design. So basically, you have to be lucky enough to pick the right one. You may even find a Forever 21 dress here! Choose from off-shoulders to a LBD! All of these, under your budget.
Fling
The entire collection here is made of finds from across the globe, and changes at frequent intervals. What we love most about this store, though, is that while they have a fabulous collection, everything here is also very well-priced. Their dresses start from INR 500. You can also take a look at their other collections like Party tops in lace or velvet starting at INR 800 or their crochet crop tops and shimmery mini skirts start at INR 850.
- Upwards: ₹ 850
I Love Kapda
If you’re looking for evening gowns, this is where you need to head to! From dreamy gowns to elegant cocktail gowns, this store has everything! We also almost always end up buying something from their budget racks. And guess what? They stock up beautiful, dazzling dresses under INR 500! What a win win!
- Upwards: ₹ 200
The Garment Store
It is a one stop destination for shopping, get all that you want that too without burning a hole in your pocket. Look out for their dresses, whether party wear or a simple summer dress, they have it all starting at INR 500 and upwards. Check out their other clothing wears too like tops, shirts, jeans with accessories that will go along perfectly.
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Step into Drop Dead Gorgeous and we promise you you won’t step out empty handed. The shopper in you will know at first sight that you’ve struck gold with this one stop answer to all things fashion. They ship in their stock from Singapore, Bangkok and Europe and you can be rest assured that quality hasn’t been compromised on. Surf through their stock of dresses, starting around INR 700 and you won’t be disappointed.
- Upwards: ₹ 700
Forever Love
If you like dressing up, you will fall in {forever} love with the place! Their stock up changes from time to time and always has the most trendy dresses on display. Chick tops, gowns, dresses, classy cords, jumpsuits, tops, sexy beachwear; they have it all and that too at a very affordable price.The salesperson here is very helpful, and will always help you hunt down the best colour and dress for you.
Very Me
They are designer wear specialists who will make you spectacular with their outfits which are inexpensive. Your search for short dresses, maxis and gowns ends here. They have these amazing collections that are imported from different countries. Sometimes, you may even find brands here. They are also open to customization. So you don’t like a particular aspect, get it changed from them!
