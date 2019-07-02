Plan Your Exclusive Sunday Brunch At This Pretty Restaurant In Town

Another great addition to Rajbahadur Mills. Cinco, I visited this place for Sunday Brunch, we had an outdoor sitting. The outdoor setting was perfect to chill and hang out with friends. I went inside just to check interiors and I was awestruck. I heard this place serves really good Sangria. And Green Apple Sangria is my new Fav. There Sunday Brunch Menu is really good. 1. Make your own Salad- Tossed salad 2. Three types of Hummus - Green peas Hummus, Beetroot Hummus and Hummus 3. Pickled veggies 4. Lavash Bread and Assorted Bread Live Counters:- -Nachos- you can add your toppings and sauces you want. -Wok tossed Vegetables -Feta and Caramelized Onion Potato Pizza -Mushroom and Mutt Lasagna- it was layered really well with green veggies at base -Pasta Counter- Red sauce, pink sauce or white. These three were amazing Main Course -Thai red curry Veg and Steamed Rice: The curry tastes really well. Desserts: -Belgium Chocolate pastry -Chocolate Brownie -Mixed Fruit Pastry -Swiss Roll Make sure you ask them to warm Belgium Chocolate and Chocolate Brownie, it tastes sinful. We also got the chance to try their new range of Cocktails My top picks:- -Jasmine Tea Cocktails- This is a tea based cocktail. The taste was really mild and I loved it. -Oolong Tea Cocktails - Another tea-based cocktail, served in beautiful tea cups. -Kiwi Mist- If you love Kiwi based drinks, this is your must go. -Smokey Pokey- Whatttaa Drink it was. The presentation 5/5. They infused orange based smog in a beaker with a drink inside -Honey Bee Comb- Well this is served in a Bee shaped beaker. The unique thing about this drink is one of the mixers is Turmeric Based Tequila All in all, it was a great experience.