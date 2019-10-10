Plan Your Sunday Brunch At This Stunning Cade In Hyatt!

The ambience of this place is really beautiful, they have a huge waterfall and for brunch, it's perfect. We started with a soup followed by salad, momos, main course and dessert. Dessert over here is to die for. Chef Parag is a magician for making such delicious and mouth-watering desserts. We had a great time at Baan Tao. Worth visiting. Also, the staff are so humble and polite.