Planning A Candle Light Dinner? Head Over To Alfresco Dining For Fab Food & Decor!

Visited Blu Grass recently. This restaurant has my heart. The ambiance is very beautiful. Additional to that, the food quality is also great. The staff is very cooperative. They do have family/friend's section, A/C section, and open private section which is perfect for a date. They do have halls for parties. Also, there is corporate lunch at Rs.399+GST i.e buffet is also provided by resto but only in the morning. At night, there's no buffet. The restaurant also has scenery for having a perfect dinner. • Recommendations by me : 1) Veg & Non-veg Biryani 2) Honey chilli Lotus stem 3) Vietnamese Spring rolls 4) Fish Malgapodi - These are the items I loved it. They've many types of Starters, Main course, rice, bread, and desserts. The restaurant has a candlelight dinner too. Or any kind of special dinner. It's one of my favorite due to its beautiful ambiance, great food quality, and service. Each and every item is worth the money. It's a MUST TRY!