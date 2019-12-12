Healthy & Tasty: This Outlet Does Amazing Varieties Of Egg Dishes!

Pune Egg Cafe is the go-to place for every gym lover, fitness freak and anyone who loves egg so I got to visit this place on a Saturday afternoon there was not much of the crowd but there were online orders like anything. We ordered Anda Ghotala, Egg and bhurji Roll, Omelette cheese tikka, Egg and Rice Paratha, Egg keema masala Pav and cheese tikka rice. The best among all these dishes was Anda ghotala and it was served with two pairs of Pav. Omelettes and other rice dishes tasted good too. Although, I think they can be enriched a bit more in terms of flavour. The kitchen seemed hygienic as we could enter and see the way they were prepared right in front of us. The place is a small kiosk kind right at a prime location in Wakad. It’s easily spottable and for drinks, you can have cold drinks and juices. I’m surely going to order more from this place now that I know how wide of a menu they got. After all, Sunday ho ya Monday Roz khao ande.