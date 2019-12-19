This Little Store In Baner Is Where You Can Get All Your Lingerie Needs Sorted

Now who doesn’t like dressing sexy? It’s not important for others to think you look sexy, it’s necessary for you to feel comfortable and sexy in what you wear. From lace to caged bras, fun frills and colourful bikinis, this tiny hosiery store in Baner called Sunshine Hosiery has it all when it comes to naughty, fun and comfortable lingerie and nightwear.

Sunshine Hosiery is a one-stop destination for all things sexy and hot. This store located near Balewadi Phata is a paradise for steamy and sexy lingerie that doesn’t hurt your pocket. No matter what pattern or design you are looking for, Sunshine takes care of it all. We love their collection of lace bras starting at INR 500. They are available in different pop colours and patterns from different brands. They also have a great collection of satin chemise set and crotch-less panties that are surely going to add a touch of oomph to your vacation lookbook. The shop also stocks up on colourful bikinis and one-piece swimsuits starting at INR 750 and upwards. If you are looking for trendy sports bras and shots then Sunshine has that too. You can find brands like Jockey and Nike here for sportswear and swimwear for men. Not just that, Sunshine has a great collection of nightwear as well. From cotton nighties to silk night suits, you can find a variety of options starting at INR 450.

If you are planning a trip to Goa or Maldives then we suggest you visit Sunshine Hosiery to stock up on all things racy and hot!