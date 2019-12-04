Drop By This Super Cute Cafe For Their Yum Italian Delights!

La Sicilia is a beautiful Italian café located in the peaceful area of Kothrud. Decorated with wooden interiors, picturesque paintings, blackboard menus with Italian music in the background, the café gives you an Italian feel as soon as you enter it. The menu features a variety of Italian fare and Indian dishes with an Italian twist. I started my humble meal with a COCONUT KIWI QUENCHER which was quite refreshing! It resembles a kiwi version of Pinacolada and accompanies most dishes perfectly. Among the appetizers, I opted for the STUFFED MUSHROOM, which was a delight! The dish combined the cheesy fillings inside the mushroom without disturbing the inherent flavor of the mushroom itself. Another brilliant dish was the SUN-DRIED WATERMELON PRAWNS, which consisted of tandoori prawns on a watermelon base. The smoky flavor of the prawns goes quite well with the sweetness of the watermelon. The BUTTER CHICKEN LASAGNE was a pleasant surprise. A dish with alternate layers of butter chicken and soft lasagna sheets, it comes across a little spicy at first but that is what makes this dish so flavourful. Another dish that took me by surprise was the LAMB KHEEMA BAO. Minced lamb meat and vegetables inside a soft bao managed to bowl me over. I got to know that the baos and breads are all freshly made and in-house. What could be a more perfect end to this meal than a warm APPLE PIE! A caramelized and lightly-spiced apple filling inside a flaky, buttery crust served with vanilla ice-cream. This dessert was finished in seconds! This café caters to all kinds of groups - singles, couples, family, and friends. With valet parking available, all you have to worry about is how to get over this café once you step out of it.