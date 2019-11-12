Chole Bhature is one of the most popular Punjabi food which is now liked almost all over India. If you love spicy food, then this one is a must-try for you. Chole stands for a spicy curry made with chickpeas and bhatura is fried leavened flatbread. In Frame: Chole Bhature from Joshi Upahar Gruh
You've Gotta Try Chole Bhature At This Outlet In Erandwane!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets.
Also On Joshi Upahar Gruh
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)