You've Gotta Try Chole Bhature At This Outlet In Erandwane!

Fast Food Restaurants

Joshi Upahar Gruh

Erandwana, Pune
4.0

Palande Courier Building, Opp. SNDT College, Karve Road, Erandwane, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chole Bhature is one of the most popular Punjabi food which is now liked almost all over India. If you love spicy food, then this one is a must-try for you. Chole stands for a spicy curry made with chickpeas and bhatura is fried leavened flatbread. In Frame: Chole Bhature from Joshi Upahar Gruh

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets.

