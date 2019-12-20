Surmay: A Heaven For All Sea Food Lovers, Check It Out Now!

If you are driving on the busy Karve road, you can spot a restaurant called Surmay at the traffic signal. Surmay will ensure that your seafood cravings are satisfied. The menu features a lot of Malwani seafood and tries to keep it as authentic as possible. Among the fried items, I liked the Surmai fry and Tandoori pomfret. The masala marinade lent a beautiful flavour to the fresh fish. However, the bombil fry could have been a little crisper. Similarly, the clams or try were cooked perfectly with an amalgamation of some spices. A morsel of bhakri along with some Prawn sagoti curry reminded me of home-cooked food and made my day. Special mention to the Goan food on the menu, especially the Mutton Cafreal and Pomfret Reachado. Try the thalis if you want to try a mix of fried items and curry. The portion size of one thali is perfect for one person. A glass of solkadhi managed to compliment every dish on the menu. Ambience and seating are comfortable. Marathi and Konkani songs are played lightly in the background. Valet parking available on weekends.