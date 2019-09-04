This Cute Little Place With Japanese Decor & Amazing Sushis

If you are a fan of Sushis and authentic pan Asian food then Shizu San should be your go-to place. Situated in the heart of Phoenix Market City, Viman Nagar, this cute little place has exemplary interiors and exteriors with a stark resemblance to Japanese decor. They have beautiful cabanas outside for romantic date nights whereas the interiors are best suited for family dinners. Some of the top food recommendations of this place have to be dynamite prawn sushi, raw papaya salad, Malaysian curry with jasmine rice, dumplings, and baos. There watermelon and basil mocktail is to die for. One of the USPs of this restaurant is its unique offering of veg Sushis. You get Mushroom sushis, avocados sushis, tampora fried vegetable sushi and what not!! The staff of this place is extremely humble with the chef having expertise in Pan Asian cuisine. I have tried sushi and dumplings at a lot of places but the sushi here is the best I have ever had. Free Tip: No matter how full you are, do not forget to try their Dynamite prawn sushi and of course you can thank me later ;)