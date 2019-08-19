Look Ethnically Cool In A Saree: This Brand Is Ideal For Millennials Who Love A Drape

Know any Indian woman who doesn't look drop-dead gorgeous in a saree? We know as a millenniel you don't want to wear garish designs, Suta is one such online brand that brings together contemporary designs to their sarees.

Suta - as in thread - is the most important thing while stitching anything, we all know that. When Sujata and Tanya, the founders of the brand discovered what the syllables in their names can form together, the brand identity was simple - Suta. The brand's inspiration is a reminder of the traditional practices of India. They produce their products using simple designs from our very own and known Indian fabrics. Craftsmen and artists from all around the country create raw and uninhibited designs using their ancestral weaving processes and Suta honours them with their designs.

From beautiful sarees to lahengas, kurtas, blouses and much more, all your ethnic wear needs can be solved at their online store. Their collection of sarees is impressive and unique. We love their collection of jamdani sarees that are usually pretty expensive in the market but at Suta, we found some classy designs starting at INR 2,990 only. You can shop from their collection of blouses as well to pair with your selected saree. They have a great collection of stylish and trendy blouses with different cuts and patterns. You're going to love draping one for work and after, especially during the festive season when you have pandal and puja hopping to do.