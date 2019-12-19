Treat Yourself With Pretty Looking Sweet Bites At The Westin

We all crave for food and if you’re a sweet tooth you must visit Daily Treats at Westin Pune for a variety of desserts. I’ve attended the Dessert Masterclass few days back. The head chef himself prepared all the tarts in front of us. Every Dessert is beautifully prepared by the Chef. He prepared tarts which are beautiful with an authentic taste. The flavours are really perfect to the mouth. You can really feel the taste of every layer and things he used in his desserts. He uses the compound chocolate. Every dessert is prepared at a particular temperature to give it a perfection. Every Dessert has an amazing decor. I recommend you to try the good quality authentic desserts at Daily Treats, The Westin Pune, Koregaon Park.