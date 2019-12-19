Take A Healthy Detox: Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer & Eat Vegetarian Food

In KP's lane 5, is a cutest little restaurant, Radhe Krishna. Don't be shunned by the name, their ambience will make you believe you're on a picnic. There are wooden picnic benches, bright blue contemporary chairs and little carts at the back that turn into chaat stalls. But what we're really here for are those non alcoholic beers! They're becoming more common but are still hard to find. The restaurant offers a bottled range of mint, tamarind, cranberry and malt beers. We're guessing they'll be fruity but as we sip on the mint beer, it's refreshing and reminds us of a mojito. It's actually yum! Quite like craft beers, but without the alcohol. So you're definitely not going to miss your regular beer here. The menu at Radhe Krishna may is just like your average vegetarian udipi. They offer the usuals, pav bhaji, a range of dosas, idli, Punjabi Lorna's and gravies with naan, roti and rice. There's nothing too exciting so we settle for a mango lassi, veg korma and roti. A meet for two will cost you anything between INR 500 to INR 1000.