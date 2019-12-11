You Definitely Cannot Miss Galauti kebabs & Paneer Tikka At Tathya

Fine Dining

Tathya

Sangamvadi, Pune
Raja Bahadur Motilal Mills, Bund Garden Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Tathya is a fine dine restaurant with an outdoor as well as indoor sitting area. Restaurant is located at The Mills, which needs no introduction. Their service is super quick and have great drinks which will go well with your food. Food is really tasty and they have plenty of options to chose from. I loved their lentil soup- daal ka soup. Their galauti kebab is a must have dish. I also tried paneer Tikka and Karari roti which was really crispy and yumm. All n all it was a lovely experience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

