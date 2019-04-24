Tathya Redefines Romance With Its Candlelight Dinners

When was the last time you took your family out for lunch? Sometimes all you need is a nice rich meal with your near and dear ones to unwind. Tathya, a new place in town is set to open its doors for the public. While there are plenty of lounges and bars in the magnificent Raja Bahadur Mills, Tathya is one elegant place where you can head with your friends and family. The place has royal yet minimalistic decor. With a ceiling full of LED point lights, the place looks magical. It also has outdoor seating with lots of greenery around. One of the best things about this place is that it holds candle-light dinner every night. the next time you are out with your bae, do not forget to treat them with a nice romantic meal here. Tathya, meaning Pure in Sanskrit, has retained age-old recipes. Their bhatti and tandoor recipes are worth drooling over. For rich Indian cuisine which is high on authentic flavour and ingredients, this place is a must visit and will give a whole new definition to the sit-down meals. Try the khas-khas khubani tikki, tomato dhaniya kasundi, and tandoori pomphret. For mains, we suggest you try the hari dhaniya ki murg makhani which is a nice green variant of the good old butter chicken, karari rumali roti and zoke sahi. You can combine the mains with Burhani raita. You can choose between many royal desserts. Try their khus khus halwa if you want to eat desserts with a twist. They serve only Indian cuisine but their culinary game is on point. They also have a full-fledged bar where you can enjoy a drink or two. Visit the place for a lovely time and equally yummy food and great drinks.