Head Here If You're In Viman Nagar & Craving North Indian Food

Vegetarian and non-vegetarians, brace your taste buds for an explosion of flavours at Tawa Street in Viman Nagar. Serving the best Indian delicacies and maintaining their authenticity, this place is a favourite among local-ites.

Located near Iyengar bakery in Viman Nagar, Tawa Street is a delivery kitchen-cum-restaurant. Initially, they were a takeaway-only place that turned into a dine-in only during evenings. However, in the recent times, they have converted a small section adjacent to their kitchen into a dining space with the capacity to host around 15 to 20 people.

The simple restaurant serves a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies and to be honest, the menu is extensive. You will find a good option in starters, mains and desserts. You will find dishes such as paneer malai tikka, mushroom nazakat, aloo bhunar, tawa haryali aloo, tawa paneer lababdar, veg sultana and other dishes in vegetarian. Non-vegetarians, you can dig into delicious preparations such as murg dum tikka, chicken kasturi, chicken do pyaza, chicken and mutton biryani. From their menu, they are reputed for their Delhi-style butter chicken. Unfortunately, that wasn’t available when we went here. But from the dishes that we tried, we weren’t disappointed at all.

We tried their paneer cheese tikka, which was a cheesy take on the traditional tikka. The dish was flavourful and we were surprised to find cheese oozing out from the tikka pieces. This dish is our personal favourite here. For mains, we tried tawa chicken. This dish was a simple one with grilled chicken pieces mixed in a gravy that was clearly made on a pan. If you have low spice tolerance, you will for sure find this spicy. However, if you have a high spice tolerance, it will be mild for you. We were hoping to try out their desserts but, there wasn’t much option available. Our bill for this meal came for INR 500.