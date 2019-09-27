Georgette Paithani To Royal Kurta: Set Fashion Goals With Wardrobe From Tejadnya

If you are looking for some fashion inspiration then we have a good option for you. You can set your fashion goals in couture from Tejadnya Boutique- a popular online boutique started by popular Marathi actresses Tejaswini Pandit and Abhidnya Bhave. Known for its opulent collection of sarees, suits, Indo-western collection, for women and rich kurtas, sherwanis and suits for men, Tejadnya is all about impeccable tailoring. We checked out their collection and loved their ethnic motifs on silky fabrics. IF you are looking to add a classy traditional touch to your festive collection, check out their range for fancy heavy silk sarees with authentic handwork. You must have heard about Paithani, however, at Tejadnya, you will find a gorgeous georgette paithani which is a mix of traditional and modern style. You can also be a proud owner of paithani motif on Khunn. You'll love the Khunn saree collection as well with heritage designs. To go with it, check out the heavy Kolhapuri saaj and thushi temple jewellery that will send your appeal on an upward spiral. Similarly, look like a queen with the heritage embroidered jewellery which is no less than gold. Other than that, you can find beautiful accessories and western outfits such as tops, blouses, palazzos, maxi dresses as well as dresses. Men, you will love the festive sherwanis and kurtas with jackets and bandhgalas from their collection. While the shades will mostly be in pastels, the work is minimal and classy. They also have the traditional dhoti-kurta sets which are ideal for Maharashtrian grooms. They strictly operate via WhatsApp and you can check out their collection online and DM them for your orders or email them. Other than that, they host the most anticipated Tejadnya flea where you can check out their collection and stock up for the festive times. One unique thing about this flea is that they also have several homegrown lifestyle brands on board with them. Shop for handcrafted products, jewellery, favours and a lot more to be festive ready!