Sunday Lunch Plans? Drop By At This Place For Their Authentic Maharashtrian Thali!

Deewan Khana: This is a good restaurant if you are craving for some authentic Maharashtrian food. The ambience, lighting and the royal look gives you a wonderful and royal experience. Too good ambience with some good background music. Authentic Maharashtrian cuisine at its best Their veg and non-veg unlimited thali is the USP of this place and it's highly recommended. We had ordered Mutton and chicken Thali. Taste was simply good. Sol kadhi is a must-try over here and it was a perfect coolant to the scrumptious spicy food. The Bhakri served with mutton Thali was soft. The items served in a Thali include chapati and Bhakri and we can choose from bajri, rice or jwari. Had taken Indrayani rice and it went well the mutton dish. Loved it! One could try out A' la'karte menus apart from regular ones. The service was top notch and had a wonderful experience. All in all, any foodie looking forward to a Maharashtrian fine dining experience, do visit.