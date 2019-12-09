Relish The Flavours Of Italian Cuisine At Chianti!

Want to try some scrumptious and near to authentic Italian food? Chianti is the perfect place for it. The variety they provide in their menu is commendable and the taste is just amazing. The beverages were also pretty good. We tried their 3-course meal and it was totally filling. I found the price value for money for such an elaborate course. We tried : Mocktails: We had the lemon and mint mojito and the peach Iced tea. The presentation was simple and sweet. The kiwi cooler was the best of all. A must-try for all kiwi lovers Starter: We tried their minestrone soup which is made from a tomato base and contains finely chopped veggies. The zucchini, carrots, and beans along with pieces penne pasta in the soup satiate your taste buds. We also tried their salad named. It was one of the very few times when I actually liked a salad. They also serve a complimentary make your own bruschetta. Main Course: When it's Italian I personally love Alfredo with pasta and to fulfill that craving, I ordered spaghetti in white sauce with veggies that had a taste on the milkier side. The cannelloni having spinach and cheese was perfectly rolled up in pasta sheets and topped with baked cheese layer surrounded by arrabbiata sauce. They served bread and flavored butter alongside. Highly recommended. Desserts: All is well when it ends well they say. And yes the end was heavenly. Both tiramisu and chocolate mud cake was totally at par and gave a tough competition to each other. I will definitely come back to try their other desserts as well. Overall a great experience. Friendly staff and service are fast. Classy ambience with a prime location like Phoenix Market City just adds bonus points.