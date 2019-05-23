With Top-Notch Ambience & Superb Beer Deals, Check Out This Place ASAP

Bars

The Bar Tales

Pune, Maharashtra
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sagar CHS, 3rd Floor, Near Hotel Nebula, Pashan Road, Bavdhan, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Well, the ambience is top notch and makes you feel like sitting in French glassed bistro with some good crowd around the area. It's situated in the city's newly developed area. What you should try the most. 1) Paneer Peri Peri 2) Chicken Satay 3) Pad Thai 4) Chakna BHEL Their beer deals are superb and food is good too. Just a suggestion let the chef know if you don't like very spicy food and they will control the spice level. All in all, it was a good experience in The Bar Tales 👌 4/5

What Could Be Better?

Service standards

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

