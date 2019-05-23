Well, the ambience is top notch and makes you feel like sitting in French glassed bistro with some good crowd around the area. It's situated in the city's newly developed area. What you should try the most. 1) Paneer Peri Peri 2) Chicken Satay 3) Pad Thai 4) Chakna BHEL Their beer deals are superb and food is good too. Just a suggestion let the chef know if you don't like very spicy food and they will control the spice level. All in all, it was a good experience in The Bar Tales 👌 4/5
With Top-Notch Ambience & Superb Beer Deals, Check Out This Place ASAP
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Kids
