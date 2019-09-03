No Time For Grandma's Skincare Regime? This Brand Will Come To Your Rescue

Handmade creams, glow soaps, natural shampoos - at The Beauty Secrets, you will find everything natural and nurturing. The homegrown beauty brand is one-of-a-kind and provides natural skin and hair care. Did you know they have a special range of glow soaps that improves skin's hydration and prevents ageing, removes pigmentation, spots, lines etc? This facial glow soap shows its effect just after one application and costs only INR 100. A good substitute for expensive parlour routines, don't you think? Similarly, they also have anti-tanning soap for restoring your natural fairness and retaining moisture. Other than that they have different kinds of glycerine soaps and activated charcoal soaps for different types of skins starting at INR 100 only. Other skincare products include natural mud-based face packs, body creams, scrubs and butters. Try their beauty secrets face pack which has the goodness of multani mitti, Kaolin clay, rose water etc. You can also buy natural face washes and creams if you run on the clock and do not have time to do your grandma's skincare 'nuskas'. We hear they have an effective range of scrubs and creams too for your face and body. For your lips, you may opt for the beetroot lip scrub and for hair, their shikakai based anti-dandruff and fall shampoo. Check out their activated charcoal products too if you are looking to detox your skin. So, we have known the benefits of using natural ingredients for self care but time-constraints have always hindered the process. Hence, WhatsApp or call this online brand and place your order to do justice to your skin and hair.