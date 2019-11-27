Visit This Stunning Brewery For Their Yum Craft Beers & Appetizers!

Babylon Brewery: A few days back visited this Uber classy place and fell in love with the food and drinks. It's a classy dine-in a place that serves craft beers, beer cocktails and other liquors as well. It's super chic ambience makes the place more beer-friendly to hang out with a friend. I loved their food, a few of my favourite dishes were: Masala maar ke- It was a twist to the dry chakhna which you usually get everywhere. Peanuts, nankeen mixed with chutneys and served in small little cutting chai glasses. Sriracha chicken Tikka Chaat: This was unique as it looked like a salad with chicken but tasted like a Chaat. Veg dumplings: These were super tasty, served with its a small spoon full of veg broth. Butter chicken tiffin: This was cool. They served this dish in a tiffin. When I opened it, I saw steam rice, paratha, dal makhani, butter chicken, which was creamy. Thai banana leaf fish: This is a twist given to patrani fish by adding Thai flavours to it Chicken wings: Which was extremely spicy and succulent. I love these wings.. so far the best Veg choroder soup: This was the best soup I had in recent days. They served it in the bread bowl. You can eat the bowl after having the soup. isn't it amazing? Do try their craft beers along with your food.😃