Burger Enthusiasts, Check Out This Place For Some Amazing Burgers

It is a bit tiring to have MC Chicken Spicy, Chicken Zinger or a Venky's Chicken mayo revolve around your head when you think of burgers. Breaking such a chain of thought, Rocomamas is a fresh breath of air. Located in 83 locations across 8 countries and the first in Pune, Rocomamas aims to change the go-to name for burgers. Not only do they have a great vibe, make their meals fresh every day but their consistency has earned them numerous awards, including, the Iconic Burger Restaurant of the year 2019 by Times awards. The food is simply delicious. The chilli cheese fries are a must-try for any cheese lover. Mixed with imported Parmesan powder from South Africa and fresh local parmesan Cheese, the cheese remains thin inconsistency, even after it goes cold. That is rare. The buffalo and peri-peri wings are a must-try. Fried to absolute perfection. Their burgers are a class apart. The Charcoal inspired 'Firebird Chicken' is a thing on its own. Juicy chicken patty, with Jalapenos and drizzle of mayo with pickle, is a sight to watch. The chilli Cheese bomb and the King Paneer Tikka burger are not only a treat to the eyes but also great in taste and value for money. Cost for two is high approximately around Rs 1200 for two but this is a real treat and great value for money. I recommend it!