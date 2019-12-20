Have You Tried Desi Ghee Misal Yet? Drop By This Misal House!

I had the Desi Ghee Misal and the Special Misal. The Special is served with grated cheese, a mound of butter and a very tiny portion of dahi. It’s is really the best Misal I have had at Arihant Misal House. The spice level is just right and doesn’t stupefy or paralyze your taste buds, while the flavour of Desi ghee is cherry on top. Lovely lovely. The grated cheese does subdue the flavour profile quite a bit, so you’ll not be tasting the real deal. But it is good nonetheless. I also tried the Bhadang Bhel and it was a pleasant surprise. Fresh bhadang doesn’t turn soggy that quick, and there are a plethora of crunch elements in it to keep you interested till the end.